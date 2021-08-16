National

Dad jumps into water to save son on Table Rock Lake and drowns, Missouri police say

Bradley Bruce of House Springs, Missouri, died in Table Rock Lake after he jumped off a boat into the water to help his son and drowned, police said. Screengrab from Google.
Bradley Bruce of House Springs, Missouri, died in Table Rock Lake after he jumped off a boat into the water to help his son and drowned, police said. Screengrab from Google.

A Missouri dad drowned after jumping into Table Rock Lake to save his son, officials said.

Bradley Bruce, 44, believed his teenage son was having a seizure after falling out of a tube and leaped off a boat with his other son Wednesday evening, KOLR reported. His two sons made it back to the boat, but Bruce did not resurface, the news outlet reported.

Bruce went missing near Indian Point in a deep area of the lake in southwestern Missouri and rescuers search for two days before his body was found on Friday, KY3 reported.

According to an obituary, Bruce lived in House Springs, southwest of the St. Louis metropolitan area, and had three children.

Mr. Bruce was a loving father and a dedicated businessman, a jack-of-all-trades who had an interest in real estate and always loved a challenge,” the obituary said. “He enjoyed collecting old hot rods, motorcycles and playing the guitar.”

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service