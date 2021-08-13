National
Majestic ranch of late Texas oil heiress hits Wyoming market for $45M. Take a look
A majority of the Texas ranching community knows the name Anne Marion, the arts contributor and oil heiress who was raised in Fort Worth and the properties attached to her name. One such ranch in Jackson, Wyoming, has hit the real estate market for $45 million.
While the sprawling property sits on a stunning 146 acres, it’s a little over half of the acreage of the famous Four Sixes Ranch in Texas – a property that was owned by Marion and her family.
Marion, who died in 2020 from lung cancer, bought the almost 8,000-square-foot main house for $5 million and later expanded the Jackson Hole property, Dirt reported. In addition to the massive main home, there’s also a 3,618-square-foot guest house on another parcel of land.
The larger home comes with an eat-in kitchen, study, huge primary suite, wine room and three other guest suites. The smaller home has four bedroom suites.
The Four Sixes Ranch was purchased by filmmaker Taylor Sheridan earlier this year, according to the Star-Telegram.
Marion was the president of Burnett Ranches, president of the Burnett Foundation and chairman of the Burnett Oil Co. She was also the force behind the expansion of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and supported the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame and the Kimbell Art Museum, The New York Times said.
Comments