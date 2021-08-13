‘Tell my family I love them.’ Firefighter dies after collapse in burning Maryland home

Capt. Joshua Laird Screengrab from the Frederick County Fire & Rescue Facebook page

A firefighter was trapped in a burning Maryland home when he shared an emotional message on his radio, news outlets reported.

“Tell my family I love them,” Capt. Joshua Laird said, according to WBAL.

It was his last radio message.

Laird, 46, died on Wednesday after he was rescued from the fiery home and airlifted to a hospital, according to Frederick County Fire & Rescue. He is remembered as a father and husband who dedicated 21 years to the fire department.

“Words cannot describe my heartbreak over Captain Josh Laird’s tragic death,” Jan Gardner, Frederick County chief executive, said Wednesday in a Facebook post. “He touched many lives during his long career with Frederick County. We often take for granted the bravery our firefighters show every day. Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is.”

Just after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials said they were called to a blaze at a 5,300-square-foot home and noticed “heavy fire conditions.” The house was in Ijamsville, roughly 45 miles west of Baltimore, WTOP and other news outlets reported.

While Laird was inside the home, the floor collapsed, sending him from the first floor to the basement. He was surrounded by flames and smoke as he spoke into his radio one final time, WJLA reported.

“This unexpected loss of a father, a husband, and a brother to firefighters across the nation, will have a lasting impact on the Frederick and Fairfield communities,” fire chief Tom Coe said in a Facebook post. “We are and will be here for them now and in the future.”

As of Thursday, the department said it was working on funeral arrangements for the fallen firefighter. Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until his burial.

“Maryland has lost another of our true heroes — Captain Joshua Laird, a 21-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, lost his life in the line of duty (on Wednesday) while bravely responding to a fire in Ijamsville,” Hogan’s office said in a news release. “On behalf of all Marylanders, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his fellow firefighters, and to all those who loved him.”

Crews don’t think anyone was home at the time of the blaze, which may have started with a lightning strike, news outlets reported.

A Frederick County representative didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Friday.