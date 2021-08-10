Fight over a gun inside church ends with two parishioners shot, Alabama police say

A struggle over a gun inside a coastal Alabama church ended with two people wounded Sunday — including the accused shooter, authorities say.

Parishioners at Amity Missionary Baptist Church in Mobile were sent running for cover when a woman entered the sanctuary armed with a gun and shot a man after the service, WALA reported, citing police.

Officers responded just after 1:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired, according to a police news release obtained by McClatchy News. Inside, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The shooter, identified as 58-year-old Linda Walker, allegedly opened fire during what police describe as a “domestic incident” inside the church, according to WKRG.

Police said Walker pointed her gun at the man and another person. A struggle ensued as the man tried wrestling the weapon away from her, causing the gun to discharge. A bullet went through Walker’s right arm and then hit the man in his right leg, according to the release.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Both were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Church Deacon Thomas Young said he and fellow parishioners were preparing for the church’s 100th anniversary celebration when the gunfire erupted.

“[We] just got out of service,” Young told WALA. “Pastor gave the benediction, we all going in the back to eat before our 3 o’clock service. As we were going down the hall, someone hollered, ‘call the police.’ By that time, everyone was running because they heard a ‘pow, pow.’“

Walker will be booked into the county jail once she’s discharged from the hospital, police said. She will be charged with second-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree domestic violence menacing, no pistol permit and menacing.

The man’s condition was unknown as of Tuesday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER