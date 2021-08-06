‘She loved her animals.’ Dogs kill woman pet sitting for roommate, Pennsylvania cops say

Newport, Pennsylvania, woman Rhoda Wagner was killed in a dog attack while caring for her roommate’s pets, police said. She was found dead in her front yard. Screengrab from WHP. Screengrab from WHP

A Pennsylvania woman was killed by dogs she was watching for her roommate, police said.

Rhoda Wagner, 60, was found dead in front of her home with three dogs running loose in the yard on July 28, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The Newport woman had been caring for the pit bull terriers over a month before they attacked her, police said.

“Rhoda was a special person that would do anything for anybody and she loved her animals,” Wagner’s friend, Carla Mae Snow, told WHP. “She loved her animals.”

Investigators have not determined a reason for the attack.

The Perry County Animal Response Team helped capture the dogs and took them to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area. They were euthanized with consent from the owner, police said.

