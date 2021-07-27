Teen fatally shot while watching ‘The Forever Purge’ at theater, California cops say

Two people were discovered by police at the movie theater in Corona, Calif. Google Street View

An 18-year-old woman died Monday night after two people were shot while watching “The Final Purge” at a Southern California movie theater, police say.

A 19-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries in the 11:45 p.m. shooting at The Crossings, Corona police reported on Facebook.

The names of the two victims, who are both Corona residents, have not been released.

The shooting took place during a showing of “The Final Purge,” the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.

“’The Forever Purge” is the latest in a terror franchise that began with “The Purge” in 2013. In the new film, according the its website, “members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre.”

Corona is a city of more than 152,000 people in Riverside County east of Los Angeles.

Police asked that anyone with information contact the Corona Police Department at 951-736-2330, option 3, or senior detective Dan Neagu at 951-739-4916 or email Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.