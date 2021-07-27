‘Mommy’s dead.’ Three kids walking alone at night lead Texas cops to bloody scene

Police in San Antonio, Texas found a woman stabbed multiple times in a bathtub, after being led to the scene by young children wandering alone at night. The Sun News file photo

Three young children found wandering the dark streets of San Antonio, Texas led police to a bloody scene at their home.

Police received a call about the wandering kids around 3 a.m. Tuesday, and officers arrived to find three boys, ages 4, 5, and 8, San Antonio police told McClatchy News.

When an officer asked the boys what they were doing out so late on their own, they replied “mommy’s dead and we’re looking for daddy’s house,” the San Antonio Express-News reported. “There’s blood everywhere,” the kids said.

Police took the two youngest kids to a gas station across the street for snacks, while other officers drove to their apartment, with the 8-year-old riding along to give directions, SAPD said.

Inside the apartment, officers found a 31-year-old woman bleeding in a bathtub, with puncture wounds along her abdomen and legs, according to police.

The woman has been identified as the mother of the three boys, outlets reported.

She was taken to an area hospital “in serious condition due to blood loss,” police said.

An investigation is underway but the woman is not cooperating with police, SAPD said, and investigators don’t know how the woman was wounded.