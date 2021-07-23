Crashed Lexus in Virginia national park adds to mystery of missing university lecturer

The search for 55 year-old Julia Christine Devlin began July 17 and continues in Shenandoah National Park. National Park Service photo

The mysterious disappearance of a University of Virginia lecturer is no closer to being solved, despite the discovery of her crashed Lexus in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.

Investigators say Julia Christine Devlin, 55, has been missing since July 17, when her sedan was found abandoned along the park’s popular Skyline Road.

The scenic road runs the entire 105-mile length of the park and is frequently the site of collisions with wildlife, park officials say.

Devlin works at UVA in Charlottesville as a lecturer in the Economics Department, according to a university spokesperson.

She was last seen July 14 in Charlottesville, which is about 30 miles from the park, according to the National Park Service’s Investigative Service’s Branch. The branch is leading the investigation.

“Her white Lexus sedan was found wrecked and abandoned in the southern part of Shenandoah National Park on Saturday,” NPS officials said in a July 22 news release. “Security footage revealed that her car entered the park late Wednesday, July 14.”

A search of the park continues, officials said.

“Shenandoah National Park officials urge the public to avoid the area. Due to the ongoing investigation and search dogs activity, the park is not recruiting volunteers.”

UVA spokesman Brian Coy said the university is urging anyone with information on Devlin’s whereabouts “to contact authorities immediately.”

“University leaders continue to hope that she is found safe,” he said.

Shenandoah National Park includes more than 200,000 acres within the Blue Ridge Mountains range and has more than 500 miles of hiking trails, according to its website.

The wildlife population includes venomous snakes and black bears, the park says. Wildlife collisions “are common” on Skyline Drive, prompting strict enforcement of a 35 mph speed limit and rules against drivers stopping in the road to take photos.

Anyone with information about Devlin can call the tip line at 888-653-0009.