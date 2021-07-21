‘Star Wars’ actor Billie Lourd sells darling California home for $2.8M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

In September, actor Billie Lourd of “Screen Queens” and “Star Wars” fame gave birth to her first child, Kingston Fisher, with fiancé Austen Rydell. Now she has parted ways with her charming Los Angeles home for $2.8 million, multiple media outlets report.

Lourd lived in the 3,566 square-foot home for three years after purchasing it for $2.7 million, Dirt said.

“This pristine luxury Cape Cod home features a gorgeous paneled two-story formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, explosive Great room with family room, Chefs Kosher kitchen with eat-in area,” the listing on Realtor says. “French doors lead to a spacious backyard with pool/spa, fire pit and substantial backyard perfect for Southern California outdoor living and entertaining.”

The 29-year-old is prepping to relocate into the home of her late mother, the legendary Carrie Fisher, once construction is completed on combining both Fisher’s mansion with Debbie Reynolds’ house next door in order to create one mega mansion, People said.

Fisher died in December 2016, and Reynolds, her mother and Lourd’s grandmother, passed away the following day.

Lourd has run into her share of problems with the new home already. In late 2020, police officers were called in after a fight between two construction workers led to gunshots on the property, Vanity Fair said. No one was hurt, and Lourd wasn’t home at the time.

Lourd has starred in numerous films, including “Booksmart” and “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and the television series “American Horror Story.”