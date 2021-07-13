Swimmers drown beneath raging waterfall as their child watches, New York officials say

Two people drowned in a Newfield, New York, waterfall after one tried to rescue the other, officials say. Children flagged down a passerby for help. Ithaca Fire Department

Two young parents died Monday night after being sucked into a “boil” of water beneath a New York waterfall following a failed rescue attempt, firefighters say.

Carissa Stone, 27, of Newfield, and Michael Mayer, 29, of Van Etten, drowned in an unofficial swimming hole in the West Branch Cayuga Inlet near Newfield, the Ithaca Voice reported.

One of the swimmers became trapped under the waterfall, prompting the second to go to the rescue, but both drowned, the Ithaca Fire Department reported on Facebook.

Three children who had been swimming with Stone and Mayer flagged down a passing vehicle, whose driver called 911, the Ithaca Voice reported.

Sheriff’s officials identified the children as Stone and Mayer’s 5-year-old child and their niece and nephew, both 9, the Ithaca Journal reported. None were hurt but all three witnessed the drownings.

Firefighters with the Newfield Fire Company responded to the 6:30 pm. Eastern time call and requested help from the Ithaca Fire Department, the Facebook post said.

Firefighters lowered rescuers into the gorge using ropes to try to find the missing man and woman, but nightfall and high water flows complicated their efforts, according to the post.

Aided by police and sheriff’s deputies, rescuers cleared the scene about three hours later, the Facebook post said.

“Rescuers remind everyone to respect the power of fast-moving water and the areas near a waterfall when hiking, and to only swim in designated areas with a lifeguard present,” firefighters warned.