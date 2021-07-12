‘Suspicious’ peanuts stuffed with meth found at Tennessee shipment center, feds say

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers recently found meth stuffed in peanut shells in a shipment at a Memphis, Tennessee, facility U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Hundreds of grams of meth were found hidden inside peanut shells at a Tennessee shipping facility, officials say.

On June 29, an X-ray spotted “suspicious anomalies” within a shipment labeled as “Regional bread roasted peanuts regional dust sweet made of corn” at an express consignment hub in Memphis, Tennessee, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Customs officers investigated the package and found bags of peanuts and “food preparation materials.”

But when officers cracked open the peanuts, they found “a white crystal substance,” which was later identified as methamphetamine, stuffed in the individual shells, CBP said Thursday.

"Anybody WANT A PEANUT!?" Andre the Giant to Wallace Shawn, The Princess Bride. @CBP Memphis Seizes 489 grams of Methamphetamine hidden in individual peanut shells. Good work by @DFONewOrleans Field Office. Read: https://t.co/kFSOg0ht5n pic.twitter.com/t0tjyEogPb — CBP Gulf Coast (@CBPGulfCoast) July 9, 2021

The 489 grams of meth found in the shipment, which was headed to east Texas from Mexico, are being held by Customs and are set to be destroyed. CBP estimates the average dose of meth is 0.2 grams.

Michael Neipert, area port director, said Thursday that experienced CBP officers have “lost all surprise at the smuggling methods they encounter every shift” but that he’s “proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination.”

“Narcotics in fruit, nuts, baked goods, shoes, toys and all kinds of other items disguised as gifts or other legitimate shipments fly through the express consignment world,” Neipert said.