Suspect hurls firework at police, sending two officers to hospital, Wisconsin cops say

Two police officers were injured when an unknown assailant lit and threw fireworks at them, Wisconsin authorities say.

According to Milwaukee police, the officers were near the intersection of Water Street and Juneau Avenue shortly after midnight Monday when the attack happened, outlets reported.

Police don’t know the type of firework hurled at the officers, but said it was a “powerful pyrotechnic,” WTMJ reported.

The officers, both men, are 40 and 45 years old, WITI reported. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they’re searching for an unknown suspect, according to WDJT, and are asking anyone with information to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or dial Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.