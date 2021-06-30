A black goldendoodle named Delta is lost somewhere in Yellowstone National Park

A 70-pound black goldendoodle named Delta is lost somewhere in Yellowstone National Park. Screengrab from Mike Matsis on Facebook

There’s a pet dog on the loose in Yellowstone National Park, and her name is Delta.

Mike Matsis’ 70-pound black goldendoodle ran off June 22 in Yellowstone National Park, he said in a Facebook post. They were near the Artists Paintpots area in the park.

“She can be skittish and scaredy-cat (around) strangers, but she should be very hungry by now,” Matsis said in a June 24 Facebook post. “Please take her to a ranger if you find her.”

Park visitors have since spotted Delta alive and unharmed, Matsis said in an update Sunday. She was seen every day roaming the same area near where she got lost.

There have been no updates on Delta since Sunday.

“She is only going to come to food, so people yelling her name and chasing her is not working,” Matsis said. “If you see her, the best thing to try is to lure her with food. But sightings from the car are very helpful.”

Yellowstone rangers told McClatchy News they are aware that a dog has been on the loose within the park. They are trying to catch Delta, and any park visitors who find her should take her to a ranger.

“They are watching for it and trying to catch it while responding to a variety of other incidents and visitor needs,” Yellowstone officials said in an email Tuesday. “We do not have any updates at this time.”

Pets are allowed in the park, but they must stay within 100 feet of roads, parking lots and campgrounds. The animals also must be in a car, crate or on a leash less than six feet long, park officials said.

Pets aren’t allowed on boardwalks or hiking trails, and can’t be left unattended.

“Pets may not be left in a situation where food, water, shade, ventilation, and other basic needs are inadequate,” Yellowstone officials said. “Pets may remain in vehicles for short periods of time, but we recommend that someone stay behind to personally ensure their well being.”

Yellowstone is home to hundreds of species of animals, including bears, wolves, coyotes and bison.

A pet could be in danger of these large predators if it gets away.

“These policies exist to protect pets from being killed by predators like bears and coyotes, to protect them from being burned or killed in hot springs, to prevent the exchange of diseases between domestic animals and park wildlife,” Yellowstone officials said. “And to allow others to enjoy the park without the disruption of pets.”