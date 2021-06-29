A Trader Joe’s chocolate candy has been recalled after at least one person got sick

Three lots of Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups have been recalled by manufacturer Bazzini because they might have peanut protein.

But, unlike most food allergy recalls, the allergen here isn’t an entirely undeclared allergen.

“While the label states that the product ‘May contain traces of...peanut,’ following reports of allergic reactions, all potentially affected product was removed from sale,” the Bazzini-written, FDA-posted recall notice states.

If you don’t have a peanut allergy or don’t plan on giving the candies to someone with a peanut allergy, munch away happily. But if you have this candy and it might wind up in the mouth of someone with a peanut allergy, check the packaging for these three lot indicators:

▪ Sell by APR 05 2022, lot Nos. 18095 or 2B095.

▪ Sell by APR 06 2022, lot Nos. 1B096 or 2B096.

▪ Sell by APR 07 2022, lot Nos. 1B097 or 2B097.

The rear of the Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups, where you find the sell by date and lot code. FDA

If you have the recalled butter cups, you can return them to the Trader Joe’s of purchase for a full refund. Direct questions to Bazzini, 855-675-7219, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.