National

Secluded Texas ranch featuring lakes, waterfalls lists for $43 million. Take a look

Geronimo Springs Ranch
Geronimo Springs Ranch Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

A sensational ranch sprawled across 2,778-acres in Hill Country has landed on the market in Helotes, Texas — a mere 15 minutes northwest of San Antonio — for $43 million.

SARanch2.jpg
Ranch Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

Geronimo Springs Ranch, a scenic property that offers seclusion despite being close to a major city, offers 3 miles of creek, the brochure says.

SARanch3.jpg
Aerial Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

“This area of the hill country is sometimes known for its rather rough and rugged topography, however, the unusually broad system of valleys has a predominately gentle roll creating an abundance of usable land,” according to brokerage company Dullnig Ranches.

SARanch5.jpg
Aerial view Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

There are tons of features on the ranch itself, including a main ranch house, a foreman’s house, three guest quarters, “three miles of creek, along with Jack Mountain Spring and numerous other springs” that create “large lakes and waterfalls,” the listing says. There’s also two windmills and a barn with working cattle pens.

SARanch6.jpg
Spring Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

There is also a road system that allows access to “almost every corner” of the ranch, the listing says.

SARanch7.jpg
Aerial view Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

The ranch has also featured in San Antonio CultureMap.

SARanch8.jpg
Waterfall Video screen grab from Dullnig Ranch Sales

Dullnig Ranch Sales at Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service