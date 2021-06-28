Some female Mavericks fans angry that Jason Kidd is the new head coach. Here’s why

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd works with players before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Miami. Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, June 25, 2021, eight days after Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson’s departure. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

The news broke late last week that the Jason Kidd was going to be the new coach of the Dallas Mavericks and on Monday they made it official.

A former point guard with the Mavs and most recently an assistant coach with the Lakers, Kidd replaces Rick Carlisle, who stepped down on June 17 after 13 seasons with Dallas.

The hire does not come without controversy.

Kidd helped bring the Mavericks their first and only NBA championship in 2011 and retired after the 2012-2013 season. He was a 10-time NBA all-star, two- time Olympic gold medal winner and is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

.But Kidd also has a checkered past that is darkened by domestic violence.

In 2001, Kidd pleaded guilty to spousal abuse,, accused of hitting his now-ex wife Jourmana. In 2007, after Kidd filed for divorce — accusing her of “extreme cruelty” — Jourmana filed a petition alleging attacks in which her ex-husband “punched, kicked or choked her, once giving her a concussion by striking her with a candlestick,” The Associated Press reported.

And that, along with the revelations of sexual harassment in the Mavericks front office, is the rub with some Dallas Mavericks fans — especially women.

“As someone who has loved the Mavs since I was child to being a fairly recent season ticket holder, I hate that I’m being forced to choose between my favorite team and their complete lack of awareness and commitment to changing the toxic culture of overlooking domestic violence, rape and sexual harassment,” longtime fan Kristy Wagner told McClatchy News.

In 2018, Sports Illustrated dropped an explosive report detailing a workplace misconduct scandal and a 20-year history of sexual harassment that led to a shake up of the front office.

After a seven-month investigation the Mavericks hired a new CEO, Cynthia Marshall, and owner Mark Cuban tearfully expressed his regrets.

“First, just an apology to the women involved,” Cuban said to ESPN . “The women that in a couple cases were assaulted and not just to them, but their families, because this is not something that just is an incident and then it’s over — it stays with people, it stays with families, and I’m just sorry I didn’t see it.”

Fans — a majority women fans — took to social media to express their displeasure in the addition of Kidd — considering the Mavericks’ past.

the mavs hiring jason kidd -- who pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges -- after this same franchise underwent a scandal in which a writer for the team site was retained despite domestic abuse charges just three years ago is disgusting. https://t.co/zXfJgg2pHB — Jasmyn Wimbish (@JasmynWimbish) June 24, 2021 I mean forget the fact that Jason Kidd really hasn’t found much success as a coach in the NBA… but the recent investigation into the Mavs front office that found over 20 years of sexual misconduct… and Kidd’s past of DV… this gives you MORE than enough reasons not to hire him. — Esfandiar | Es (@JustEsBaraheni) June 24, 2021 Mavs Twitter is finally united due to the fact that literally no one wants Jason Kidd running this show. — Mavs Network (@MavsNetwork) June 25, 2021

“This is all completely disheartening,” @elesalw said. “I feel as if Mark (Cuban) has no consideration or empathy towards the rather large women fan base this team has. Hiring a head coach with the history Jason Kidd has feels like a slap in the face, especially after the sexual harassment allegations the organization faced last year. It’s all talk and no action from them.”

“I hope Cynt (Marshall) is pissed and I hope everyone other woman in the organization who has felt the sexism of corporate America speaks up internally and feels seen at least by one another,” said @Lessiejarson. “The message is so so bad.”

“As a fan, but also as a woman, the realization that this franchise had been grossly mistreating its female colleagues the entire time I’ve been a proud Mavs fan hurt,” Allison said. “It just really feels like this franchise completely disregards their female fans feelings all for the sake of ‘good basketball.’”

There are also women fans who are on the opposite end of the spectrum and told McClatchy that they believe Kidd deserves a second chance.

“I realize he had other issues, but as far as the domestic violence, this appears to have happened once,” fan Kristen Garrison said. “Obviously, one time is too many, but I do believe if this is in fact the only time it happened, he should be given another chance. I know I have been given second chances as have most of us.”

“Since the incident was over 20 yrs ago, who are we to hold that over his head?!?” @PinkgirlP said on Twitter. “Look at Kobe. I remember the sexual assault case. His wife forgave him, everyone pretty much forgot about it. Don’t we all deserve the same, including JKidd?!I just want the best coach for the Mavs.”

Others have pointed to Kidd’s record as an NBA head coach as a reason not to hire him. In five years — one with the New Jersey Nets and four with the Milwaukee Bucks — Kidd put together a 183-191 record.