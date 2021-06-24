Actors Norman Reedus, Diane Kruger list magical California castle for $9M. Take a look

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

After living in it for only a year, “The Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus and partner Diane Kruger (of “Inglourious Basterds” fame) have listed their charming Hollywood Hills “castle-like Chateau” for $9.25 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The unique estate, known as the Novogratz castle when it was purchased in 2015 by celebrity interior designers Robert and Connie Novogratz, is a luxurious trip of a property with plenty of character, Realtor.com said,

“Set behind private gates, this 7,732-square-foot smart home boasts four bedrooms and seven bathrooms,” the listing says.

“A landmark estate on over 18,000 square feet, it offers countless amenities including a large backyard with a grass-edge saltwater pool and spa, terraced gardens with century-old trees, basketball court, outdoor pizza oven, screening room, music studio, a combination living and dining room that flows into a spacious Boffi kitchen with a Carrara marble island, Schotten and Hansen hardwood floors, and much more.”

It’s clear that the Hollywood couple is looking to make a profit if the castle sells for the asking price — they purchased it for $8.5 million right before the COVID-19 global pandemic struck, the Daily Mail said.

Diane Kruger, left, and Norman Reedus arrive at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In addition to “The Walking Dead,” Reedus is also best known for his role as Murphy MacManus in the 1999 movie “The Boondock Saints.” Kruger, who was born in Algermissen, Germany, starred in “National Treasure” and “Unknown” but made a turn in her career when she played actress Bridget von Hammersmark in Quentin Tarantino’s “Basterds.”