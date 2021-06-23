Dog sitter found dead in garage after pit bull attack, Oklahoma cops say

Rebecca McCurdy was killed Saturday after being attacked by dogs, according to Oklahoma police. GoFundMe screenshot

A mother dog sitting at an Oklahoma home was found dead in a garage Saturday after an apparent pit bull attack, police say.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Rebecca McCurdy was house sitting and caring for dogs at the home west of Skiatook in northeastern Oklahoma, according to KTUL. Deputies were reportedly called to the house for a welfare check and found McCurdy’s body in the garage.

The homeowner raises pit bulls to sell them and keeps them caged in the garage, the sheriff’s office said in a statement to the Pawhuska Journal-Capital. One of the cages was toppled over and evidence showed signs of a dog attack, according to the newspaper.

An official cause of death has not been reported.

Two pit bulls were taken into custody as a result of the investigation, according to KWTV.

McCurdy was married and had two children, according to an obituary. She sang in her church choir and played multiple instruments.

“Rebecca always had a smile on her face and brought joy and laughter to those around her,” the obituary states. “You never knew if she was going to be sweet and bring home baked goods or if she was going to be mischievous and remove all the batteries from your remotes. She kept everyone on their toes in the best possible way.”

A funeral will be held Thursday in Maysville.