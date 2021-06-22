More body parts of dismembered man found around Minneapolis in ‘disturbing’ killing

More body parts of Adam Richard Johnson, a 36-year-old Minneapolis man, have been discovered in the city as police investigate his death. Screengrab from KARE.

More body parts of a 36-year-old man have been discovered in Minneapolis as police investigate his “disturbing” killing.

Additional remains of Adam Richard Johnson were found Tuesday morning near the Mississippi River just outside the downtown area, KMSP reported.

It’s the latest in a series of grisly discoveries in the city.

On Thursday, parts of Johnson’s body were found in two locations within blocks of each other, WCCO reported.

Last week, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder described the scenes as “disturbing,” KARE reported.

On Friday, Elder described the death as a “pretty different case” and said it appeared to be a “very focused attack” and not random, Bring Me The News reported.

“This is one that sticks with you,” Elder said, according to the news outlet. “We even went back many, many years speaking with previous investigators and they didn’t recall anything similar to this.”

Johnson’s former girlfriend and the mother to one of his children, who provided only her first name, told KARE that “there’s no words to describe how I feel and the heartache that I have now that my children know.”

“How do you tell a 4-year-old that they’re never going to see their dad again?” JoJo told KARE. “I find out the nature of this crime and how horrific and how heinous this crime is, you can’t tell a child that.”

Police are seeking tips as they investigate the homicide.