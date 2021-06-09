Towering unfinished windmill goes on the market as home in Ohio. Take a look

This windmill-like residence has hit the Ohio market for $279,700. Screen grab from Zillow.com

An unfinished windmill built in 1939 that was converted into a home has landed on the market for $279,700 in Lorain, Ohio. The abandoned structure was bought in 2005 by Tom Phillips, who began the transformation from wind-less windmill into a comfy, live-in residence, Realtor.com said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Set back off the road, inviting herringbone brick walkway and circular drive bring you across a mill stone threshold, where you step into the fairy-tale tower and first-floor living room, with gas fireplace and full bath,” the listing said.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

There are five floors, the listing describes, with the second floor featuring the kitchen, a half bathroom and balcony with French doors. The primary bedroom and bathroom reside on the third floor, which has an outdoor deck that encircles the entire structure. The fourth and fifth floor each have a bedroom with the rooftop serving as an attic.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The current owner got his permission from the city that he could put the blades up,” listing agent Alicia Parkinson told Realtor. “He has the hickory to build the blades, but never completed that part of the project.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Phillips guest starred on an episode of HGTV’s series “You Live In What?”