Dad hits $1.3 million jackpot just as he was calling it quits, Arizona casino says

A Mesa, Arizona, man won $1.3 million just before he called it quits for the night at the We-Ko-Pa Casino near Scottsdale. We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

A husband and father walked out of an Arizona casino about $1.3 million richer after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, officials said.

Rigoberto Munoz, of Mesa, Arizona, was “just about to leave” the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Scottsdale around 8 p.m. Wednesday before sitting down at the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine, according to a news release from the casino.

Wow, Wow, Wow, We have a BIG JACKPOT announcement to make!!!



Rigoberto Munoz feels like a MILLION bucks after winning a jackpot of $1,332,819 dollars on the Dollar Wheel of Fortune Machine. Rigoberto is our new Millionaire Fortune Club Guest.



CONGRATULATIONS Rigoberto! pic.twitter.com/a2mL55aUsl — We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort (@WeKoPaCasino) May 20, 2021

That last $100 he inserted into the machine ended up paying off — in a big way. His total winnings were $1,332,819.44.

“Then I hit the wheel of fortune, the big one,” Munoz said in the release. “I’m really excited and can’t believe it — I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”

“To receive a payout this large on a slot machine is extremely rare,” according to the casino.

Munoz has been a cardholder at We-Ko-Pa since November.