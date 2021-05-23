Georgia’s Willie Spence takes 2nd on ‘Idol.’ Look (and listen) to his amazing journey

Georgia singer Willie Spence finished as the runner-up on Season 19 of “American Idol” on Sunday night. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

Georgia’s Willie Spence finished second to Chayce Beckham on the 19th season of “American Idol.”

The 21-year-old singer, who finished as the runner-up in the nationwide vote Sunday night, was vying to become the first Black man to win since Ruben Studdard (Season 2) in 2003.

Spence, who grew up in Douglas, Georgia, emerged as a front-runner early on and soon became a fan favorite. He wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan week after week with performances they often described as “uplifting” and “religious.”

Here’s a look at Spence’s journey on “American Idol”:

Road to Hollywood

The Georgia man’s journey on “Idol” began last fall when he blew the judges away with his cover of “Diamonds” by Rihanna. It was the song that rocketed Spence to internet fame in 2017 when someone recorded him singing the ballad at his grandfather’s church.

He would sing it once more during the competition.

Spence wows with Beyoncé ballad

Spence advanced to the next round after delivering a showstopping rendition of “I Was Here” by Beyoncé.

“Words cannot describe what I’m feeling right now,” Spence said after Bryan delivered the good news.

Duet with Katharine McPhee

Spence’s star continued to rise on the show and he was considered a shoo-in for the next round after his powerful duet with “American Idol” alum Katharine McPhee.

The pair sang their version of Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer.”

Top 16

Spence left it all on the stage after delivering a soulful cover of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain,” earning him a spot in the Top 16.

“What we just saw is God took control of you,” Richie said. “You grabbed us, and then you knocked us down and you just stepped on us. It was a brilliant performance.”

Top 12

The next week, Spence stunned the judges yet again with a shining performance of “Diamonds” by Rihanna. This time he had the help of a live band and backup singers.

Spence wows on Oscars night, heads to Top 9

For Oscars night, Spence sang “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo from the Oscar-nominated movie “Harriet.” Perry said the performance “cut through the darkness.”

Disney Night

Spence moved on to the Top 7 after giving a magical performance of “The Circle of Life” from Disney’s “The Lion King.”

“You just climbed all of those mountains in that one song with all of those notes,” Perry said of the performance. “I love what you did; the arrangement was sparkly and magnificent. It was real spiritual and I just love you.”

Spence goes “Yellow” for Coldplay

Spence survived another night of live voting to advance to the Top 5. He stunned fans with a soul-stirring cover of Coldplay’s hit song “Yellow,” and was coached by the band’s frontman, Chris Martin.

“I have some insecurities, and the song really touched me,” he told Martin of why he chose the song.

And then there were three ...

Spence ascended into the Top 3 May 16 after fans voted to keep him around for the final round.

For his performance, he belted out a powerful rendition of “Glory” from the 2014 motion picture “Selma.” He also debuted his new single “Never Be Alone.”