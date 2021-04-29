Earthquake cluster reported off the Oregon coast — including a 5.4 magnitude shaker

A cluster of earthquakes shook off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, geologists said.

At least seven earthquakes were reported between 150 and 200 miles from Bandon, Oregon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Several earthquakes struck off the Oregon coast this morning. #DYK that the Earthquake Early Warning is now available publicly in California and Oregon? Learn how to sign up in the FAQ: How do I sign up for the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System? https://t.co/cLvGpjMZqu pic.twitter.com/yN81YkUqXa — USGS (@USGS) April 29, 2021

The largest was a 5.4-magnitude earthquake at 3:30 a.m. Pacific time. The other quakes in the cluster ranged from 3.8 to 5.3 magnitude, according to USGS.

The National Weather Service said there is no tsunami danger from the 5.4-magnitude earthquake.

Few people have reported feeling the earthquakes since they were far off the coast. Only about a dozen people have reported feeling the quakes to USGS.

Still, people on social media said they are eyeing the cluster because of the earthquakes’ sizes.

Looking at the 4-5 mag earthquakes off the coast of Oregon like — Cynopsyche (@Echoes_of_Mary) April 29, 2021

“There are BIG quakes going on off the Oregon coast today,” one person on Twitter said. “Eeek!”

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaced the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.