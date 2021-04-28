Shoppers chase down man accused of raping woman in Kroger bathroom, Georgia cops say

A man accused of rape is behind bars, thanks to help from vigilant shoppers at a Kroger store in east Georgia, police say.

Gregory Hathorne, 25, was arrested on a felony rape charge Tuesday after he was accused of attacking a woman he followed into a restroom at the supermarket in Berwick, about 15 miles south of Savannah, according to Chatham County police.

Witnesses reported hearing the woman’s screams, authorities said.

A group of shoppers chased Hathorne as he tried to flee and held him down until officers arrived.

“Generically, I would always advise to call us ... because I would hate to see someone get injured,” Police Chief Jeff Hadley said, WSAV reported. “But it worked out. We’re very thankful for those citizens — it was very brave of them to do that. Oftentimes we see a lot of people standing around with a phone and film something, but they won’t intervene.”

Hathorne is also charged with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor battery, the department said in a news release.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains at the Chatham County Jail without bond.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.