Chrissy Teigen, John Legend cut price of posh California mansion by $6M. Take a look

Model and author Chrissy Teigen and her husband, Grammy award-winning John Legend, have knocked several million off their sophisticated Beverly Hills mansion that was listed last summer for $23.95 million.

The new price? $17.95 million.

Some believe that the price slash had to do with competition in nearby neighborhoods.

“It was too aspirational to start with that high of a price,” said Myra Nourmand, an agent with Nourmand & Associates, to Realtor.com. “They were competing with areas such as Beverly Hills proper and Bel-Air that have all sold in the $20 million-plus range.”

The couple bought the home in 2016 for $14.1 million, and the backdrop became a popular feature in Teigen’s cookbook “Cravings: Hungry for More,” the New York Post said.

“I feel like people got to know us and our home, and I think a lot of people will miss seeing us there,” Legend said to Architectural Digest.

Seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms are spread across 8,520 square feet of stylish sophistication, thanks to the couple’s fashionable eye, according to AD.

“There is so much that we changed from what we originally paid for,” Legend said to AD. “The entire vibe of the house is different. The only thing we really kept was the floor and the gym.”

The end result was a striking, and gorgeous, contrast that now a new person or family can enjoy.

“The high drama of the entry, with its 33-foot ceilings, curving stairwell leading to a second-floor catwalk and purple grand piano, is only a taste of what is to come,” the listing on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com said. “It leads into a large living room with a floor-to-ceiling glass wall with views over the canyon. The chef’s kitchen is the ideal venue for a chef-author to test sumptuous recipes and leads into a spacious family room.”

The primary bedroom has a concrete fireplace, balcony, “glam room” and newly designed closets. A saltwater pool and Jacuzzi help make up an entertainer’s dream in the backyard, along with a wood-burning oven, grapevine-wrapped pergola and a chef’s grill.

FILE - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Teigen and Legend married in 2013 and have two children together, according to Biography.com.