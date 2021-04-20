Celebration and tears: Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin found guilty

People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) AP

Tense crowds gathered in Minneapolis and across the U.S. erupted in celebration Tuesday after former police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on three charges in the death of George Floydnearly one year ago.

To many Black Americans and racial justice advocates, the verdict marks what they hope will be a turning point in American policing and a sign of increasing accountability for police officers.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on May 25, as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes — and as three other officers chose not to intervene.

Chauvin’s trial started with jury selection on March 8 and on Tuesday, a jury of seven women and five men found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He was taken away in handcuffs and will be sentenced in eight weeks.