Fish falls from sky, crashes into truck’s windshield in North Carolina, video shows

An unlucky fish saw bad go to worse when it was caught by a hungry bird, dropped from the sky and landed on the windshield of a moving truck.

Video of the surreal moment was posted this week on social media by Ward Transport and Logistics, a trucking company with an office in Charlotte.

“One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for anything,” the company said on Twitter.

The video shows the driver was crossing a lake when a bird flew over the bridge’s guard rail straight into the path of the truck. That’s when the bird dropped its lunch, sending the fish smacking into the truck’s windshield.

The fish (it looks like a crappie) and the windshield remained intact, though it’s not likely the fish survived. The driver was going about 63 mph in a 65 mph zone, the video shows.

Ward Transport did not give an exact location for the incident, but road signs show the driver was nearing the Randolph County town of Randleman. The video is without sound, so it’s not clear how the driver reacted. However, the truck is seen pulling to the side of the highway — with a layer of slush on its windshield.

Some people on social media said they respected the driver’s cool handling of a potentially dangerous situation.

“Had a lot of things hit my windows but never a fish,” one commenter wrote.