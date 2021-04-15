Budweiser will buy first round after you’ve been vaccinated for COVID. What to know

Budweiser wants to buy you a beer if you’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

After a year in lockdown, many are itching to reenter public life and resume activities the coronavirus pandemic put on hold.

When you do emerge from quarantine, Budweiser wants to buy your first round of drinks — if you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, the Missouri-based company is sending those who’ve been vaccinated $5 to buy themselves a beer.

To participate in the Beer on Bud campaign, you’ll have to register for the company’s My Cooler Rewards program if you’re not already a member.

From there, upload a photo of your vaccine sticker or bandage or another image showing you’ve been vaccinated (like a photo of you at a vaccine site).

After your submission is verified, Budweiser will send you a $5 virtual debit card.

Welcome back, Buds.

Get a round on us when you show you’ve been vaccinated at https://t.co/o34HFqGtID pic.twitter.com/KCUbnsqlCR — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 15, 2021

You must be at least 21 to enter and you can only enter once. The offer ends May 16 or when Budweiser has sent 10,000 digital debit cards.

You can view the full rules here and join My Cooler Rewards here.

Budweiser is the latest major company to announce freebies for those who’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Samuel Adams launched its Shot for Sam campaign. The company is sending vaccinated beer fans $7 through the Cash App to buy themselves a beer.

Krispy Kreme made headlines last month after offering a free doughnut every day through the end of 2021 to those who’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Small businesses are also providing incentives for people who’ve been vaccinated. Perhaps most notable is Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a marijuana dispensary in Michigan offering a free pre-rolled joint to those 21 and up who’ve been vaccinated, CNBC reported.

President Joe Biden said April 6 that all adults in the U.S. will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19. Some states have already expanded eligibility.

If you have been fully vaccinated the Centers for Disease Control and prevention cautions you to remain vigilant — be sure to wear a mask, stay at least six feet from others and avoid crowds when in public.

