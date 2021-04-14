Texas car dealer offers Baylor basketball a Jeep to recruit players ‘out of the hood’

Baylor basketball declined a Jeep offered by Waco, Texas, car dealer Ted Teague, who suggested the team could use it to recruit players “out of the hood.” Screengrab from Reddit user mmmthom.

Baylor is declining a Jeep offered by a car dealer who suggested the vehicle be used to recruit basketball players “out of the hood.”

Ted Teague, the general manager of Allen Samuels Auto Group in Waco, told KWTX he intended to let basketball coach Scott Drew use the Jeep with a graphic commemorating the team’s recent national championship. A recording of the live broadcast appears on the Baylor Reddit page.

“We rustled up this Jeep Wrangler. We lifted it up, wheels and tires. Put a nice little wrap on it so coach Scott can enjoy it,” Teague told the TV station on Tuesday. “He’ll use it to recruit, pull some people out of the hood.”

Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades and Drew released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We have spoken with Ted Teague regarding his comments made last night,” the statement says. “His remarks do not align with our institutional values or the culture of our athletic programs. We can confirm we are not accepting the Jeep driving in the parade on Tuesday. As a department, we are committed to recruiting a diverse group of student-athletes, coaches, and staff, all of whom are valued members of our community.”

Teague apologized Wednesday in a statement obtained by KCEN, saying “as the word came out of my mouth, I instantly knew it was the absolute wrong word.”

“I know that I disrespected a countless number of people within our amazing Waco community, and beyond. I am deeply disappointed and saddened by my actions and offer each of you my most sincere apologies,” Teague said in the statement, according to KCEN. “I ask for your forgiveness and for the opportunity to seek redemption. It is my mission to right this wrong if at all possible.”