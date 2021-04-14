13 people missing, 6 rescued after boat capsizes off Louisiana coast, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard and several good Samaritans vessels rescued six people from a capsized boat off the Louisiana coast. Crews are searching for other survivors. Image courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard District 8

Search efforts continue after six of 19 people were plucked from a lift boat that capsized in rough waters off the Louisiana coast on Tuesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard resumed its search early Wednesday just south of Grand Isle near Port Fourchon, according to WWL-TV. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed that 13 others who were onboard were still missing as of Wednesday morning.

The Coast Guard’s Fast Response Cutter was on scene within 30 minutes Tuesday after watchstanders got word of a 129-foot lift vessel in distress just before 4:30 p.m., officials said in a news release. Several good Samaritan vessels also showed up to aid in the rescue.

It’s believed the Seacor Power, a commercial lift boat owned by the Houston-based Seacor Marine, began taking on water around 4 p.m., WWL-TV reported. Meteorologist Chris Franklin said winds reached upwards of 70 mph offshore Tuesday with gusts hitting triple digits, according to the news station.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans also issued a Special Marine Warning for the coastal waters stretching from Port Fourchon to the lower Atchafalaya River through Tuesday evening. Parts of southwest Louisiana remained under a severe weather threat Wednesday morning amid heavy storms with the risk for “damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph,” forecasters said.

(1/4): We have another round of widespread showers & storms in the forecast today...lets break it down again



️ SEVERE: There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather today. Main risk will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph with small hail & lightning also a risk #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/AdC7zsNs36 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 14, 2021

Tuesday’s rescue involved the Fast Response Cutter, which pulled one person from the water, and a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle boat crew who rescued another. Four others were saved by good Samaritan vessels, officials said.

The Coast Guard is scheduled to give an update on the search for the missing people at 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday.