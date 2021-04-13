How did a Maserati end up wedged beneath this California overpass?

A 32-year-old man fleeing California Highway Patrol officers at speeds up to 100 mph wound up wedged under an overpass on an Oakland freeway, police say. California Highway Patrol

A police chase involving a 32-year-old man speeding in a Maserati SUV came to an abrupt — and unexpected — end Monday morning, California Highway Patrol officers say.

After a chase at speeds up to 100 mph, the driver exited Interstate 580 on West Street and sped up an embankment, wedging the SUV beneath the overpass, SFGate reported.

“It was a short-lived pursuit,” Officer David Arias told the publication. “It’s unbelievable that he didn’t die.”

The driver was taken to a hospital “for a complaint of pain,” CHP officers reported on Instagram with a photo of the bizarre crash.

“Taking the term ‘flying home’ a bit too far,” the Instagram post reads, calling the driver “lucky to be alive.”

“The owner of the Maserati... not so lucky,” officers wrote.

The Maserati SUV belongs to the driver’s girlfriend, according to SFGate.

The driver, who was originally being pulled over for speeding, will face charges including reckless evading, the Instagram post says.

He was taken into custody without incident following the crash. His name was not released by authorities.

“This is something I’d do in GTA, never expected to see it in real life,” read one comment on the Instagram post, referring to the video game Grand Theft Auto.

“Ummmm... He can’t park there,” reads another comment.