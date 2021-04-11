‘A 13 lb. rage machine.’ Ad has thousands rooting for ‘demonic’ Chihuahua to find home

Screengrab from Facebook

Prancer doesn’t like men. Or children. Or cats or other dogs.

In fact, the 2-year-old Chihuahua is downright “demonic,” says foster mom Tyfanee Fortuna of New Jersey in a hilarious, brutally honest Facebook post seeking a new home for him.

“There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins,” Fortuna wrote. “But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family.”

The post, which has been shared more than 39,000 times on Facebook, has been covered by Today, Newsweek, The New York Post and The Huffington Post, among others.

Fortuna, who in another post describes herself as an “almost 25-year-old,” says a “Saturday Night Live” writer reached out to her to compliment her writing.

“Prancer came to me obese, wearing a cashmere sweater, with a bacon egg n cheese stuffed in his crate with him,” Fortuna wrote. “I should have known in that moment this dog would be a problem.”

After some time spent coming out of his shell in his new home, Prancer’s, well, difficult personality asserted itself.

“I am convinced at this point he is not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home,” Fortuna wrote.

“Prancer only likes women,” she continued. “Nothing else. He hates men more than women do, which says a lot. If you have a husband don’t bother applying, unless you hate him.”

Fortuna adds that she’s never seen Prancer around children, but assumes that wouldn’t work out well, either. Cats and other dogs are out, too.

“Don’t apply unless they like being shaken up like a ragdoll by a 13lb rage machine,” she wrote. “Prancer wants to be an only child.”

Does he have any positive traits?

“He is loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear,” Fortuna wrote. “If someone tried to kill you I can guarantee he would run away screeching. But as far as companionship, you will never be alone again.”

Prancer also enjoys car rides and is quiet and non-destructive when left alone at home. His ideal permanent home would be with one or more women.

“I know finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog’s body is hard, but I have to try,” Fortuna wrote.

Her Facebook post, which has received 22,000 likes, has collected numerous comments complimenting Fortuna - and Prancer.

“This might be the best adoption profile I have ever read!!!” reads one comment.

“I love him and wish he was mine !!!!” read another comment.

“Stop this sounds like my dream dog,” another person wrote.