Georgia vaccine site halts Johnson & Johnson shots after ‘adverse reactions’ reported

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site inside the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in the Staten Island borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

A vaccination site in Georgia has paused giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after multiple people reported “adverse reactions,” according to state health officials.

The Georgia Department of Health said at least eight people had adverse reactions after getting the shot Wednesday at the Cummings Fairgrounds location.

One person was treated at the hospital and released, while the others were evaluated at the vaccination site and sent home, officials said.

The move comes a day after a site in North Carolina also stopped giving the Johnson & Johnson shot due to the adverse reactions. The CDC said there were no safety issues with the vaccines, The News & Observer in Raleigh reported.