Family runs after thieves who broke into car. California video shows what happened next

Surveillance footage in San Francisco showed a family chasing after the thieves who broke into their car and then made a speedy getaway.

San Francisco police said in a statement to McClatchy News that they responded to a robbery report on Monday afternoon and a 52-year-old man told them he and his family parked their car on Moraga Street to tour the area. Police said two men pulled up in another vehicle and broke into the family’s car by breaking the windows.

The men grabbed a backpack inside and ran back to their car, police said. The 52-year-old man then chased after the thieves as they were driving away and grabbed onto their car. At one point, one of the men pointed a gun at him, according to police.

Authorities said the 52-year-old eventually let go of the car and fell onto the ground because he feared for his safety and was treated for non-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter by a KPIX reporter shows a man jumping into a car as the family chases after them. A woman tries to stop the men from getting away but trips and falls onto the ground while attempting to get her belongings back.

Police said the men took a backpack, cash, clothing, a passport, credit cards and earbuds, among other things, KPIX reported.

Authorities confirmed to McClatchy News that there is video of the robbery but the police department isn’t releasing it at this time.