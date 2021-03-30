Managing COVID stress: Expert tips as states reopen and we return to work and school

Mental health experts share tips for managing stress as people return to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. Tri-City Herald

As states continue to reopen, some Americans are worried about returning to school or work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many are experiencing social anxiety as they go back to their daily routines after months of isolation, mental health professionals told news outlets this month.

And some people who work in the service industry are fearing for their safety as governors across the nation lift mask restrictions, expand business capacity limits and ease other coronavirus-related restrictions, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.

“The workers themselves... especially ones that have pre-existing conditions, they’re scared right now,” Leo Carney, kitchen manager at McElroy’s Harbor House restaurant in Mississippi, told the news outlet. “This just puts us back in a situation where we’re on the frontlines, under the gun again.”

So, how can you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19? Here’s what to know as schools and businesses welcome more people.

Tips to manage stress

Across the United States, some people have supported rolling back restrictions on schools to help students who are having a difficult time adjusting to remote learning. Groups also have argued that reopening can give a financial boost to retailers that have struggled to stay afloat.

But for others, returning to a routine is worrisome as the risk for spreading the coronavirus lingers. While social distancing and other public health measures help to prevent infections, those steps also can increase levels of stress and anxiety, according to the CDC.

To help manage stress during the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have recommended planning relaxing activities, sleeping and eating well, working out, doing breathing exercises and speaking to someone you trust. Other tips include limiting screen time and alcohol use.

But there are additional actions you can take if being in public leaves you with social anxiety.

Before you head out, it’s a good idea think of what makes you the most nervous so you can figure out alternative ways to interact with people, mental health professionals said, according to Bustle.

“The best thing that you can do for yourself is to practice self-compassion; be kind to yourself if you find that going out increases your anxiety,” Charmain Jackman, a psychologist and founder of InnoPsych, told the information outlet.

To ease into a new routine, mental health experts told news outlets it’s best to start slowly. So you may want to hang out with a friend or venture out in public alone to get reacquainted with being in a social setting, WAVE reported.

“You can’t look for it to just happen,” Roger Rhoades, a South Carolina therapist, told TV station WSPA. “I think that’s the biggest issue. ‘Oh, I’m just going to get back into the swing of things.’ And I’m here to tell you, no you’re not.”

And while you’re out, remember to avoid crowds, wear a face mask and wash your hands to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC warns.

When to seek help

For those experiencing stress or anxiety about a return to activities, there are ways to get help.

It’s natural to experience stress during the coronavirus pandemic, and signs include increased fear, worsening mental health, trouble sleeping and changes in appetite or interest, officials said.

The CDC encourages everyone to “call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row.” When looking for treatment options, online search tools are available through the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, American Psychiatric Association and American Psychological Association.

For those experiencing crises, it’s best to call 911 or the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.