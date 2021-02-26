Fire that gutted Shaq’s Krispy Kreme shop in Georgia ruled arson, officials say

Atlanta fire officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed an iconic Krispy Kreme shop owned by Shaquille O’Neal as arson. Image courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue

The fire that nearly destroyed a historic Krispy Kreme Doughnut shop in Atlanta was intentionally set, according to fire officials.

The store, considered a neighborhood landmark after standing on Ponce de Leon Avenue for more than 60 years, went up in flames in the early hours of Feb. 10, McClatchy News previously reported.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal purchased the property in 2016 and said it would bounce back “stronger than ever” after heavy flames left the backside of the building severely damaged.

Fire investigators now say they believe someone purposely set fire to the restaurant’s exterior. Atlanta Fire and Rescue released surveillance photos of the accused arsonist on Friday and announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The fire that occurred at @krispykreme Doughnuts (295 Ponce de Leon) on February 10th, 2021 has been determined to be a result of ARSON. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying & locating the suspect in these pictures. Up to $10,000 reward. 1-800-282-5804 #AFRD pic.twitter.com/HotJquoNC1 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) February 26, 2021

The store was among one of the first Krispy Kreme shops to open when founder Vernon Carver Rudolph decided to expand operations outside of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, according to the company’s website. It became a fan favorite among Atlantans and donated dozens of doughnuts to mourners in town for the funeral of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.