‘Justice has to be served,’ says mom of teen brothers killed in Houston car meet crash

Three people were killed when a driver doing a high speed “fly-by” struck another car, sending it hurling into a crowd of onlookers, Houston officials say. Screengrab: KHOU

A Texas mom is grieving after her two teen sons were killed in a crash following a car meet in Houston on Sunday.

DeCarerick Kennedy, 16, was a sophomore at Humble High School, and his 14-year-old brother Faybian Hoisington was an 8th-grader at Humble Middle School, KHOU reported.

“I’m not only dealing with the loss of one, I’m dealing with the loss of both siblings,” mom Sherkeitha Kennedy told the outlet. “Faybian, he had a smile that lit up the room, DeCarerick also. They are going to be missed.”

The teens were killed when the driver of a yellow Chevy Camero, later identified by law enforcement as 22-year-old Andrew Mock, did a high-speed “fly-by” for a group of onlookers, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He’s accused of reaching speeds of 100 mph as he tore down the feeder road to U.S. 290 before swerving into a black Chevy Malibu not involved in the meetup, according to the newspaper. Its driver happened to be leaving the shopping center parking lot where the car meet was being held.

Video of the incident shows the moment the Camero hits the Malibu, sending it flying into the crowd of onlookers, the Chronicle reported.

Officials say deputies worked a scheduled car meetup earlier Sunday organized by K1 Speed Car, KPRC reported. After the meetup ended, investigators believe some attendees stuck around and formed the group of onlookers present at the event where the deadly crash occurred.

The event has been described as an “illegal street race,” an “underground car meet” and a “street takeover” by local news outlets.

Ronald Glover, 35, was visiting from New Jersey and also killed. Officials found his body in the street, according to the newspaper.

Family members said Glover loved cars and often traveled for car shows, KTRK reported. Relatives said he had flown to Houston for the weekend to compare meetups in the south to meetups in the north.

“He was the light of a lot of people’s lives because he was sunny and caring and loving,” Sheila Glover, his mother/, told the outlet. “And for someone to take my son’s life senselessly with this fly-by, I really don’t understand why Houston law can’t stop this.”

DeCarerick and Faybian were airlifted to a Houston hospital and later died, the Chronicle reported.

“It’s so senseless. It’s so senseless,” Kennedy told KPRC. “They were taken too soon. They had their whole lives ahead of them.”

She said the teens were “two peas in a pod” who enjoyed sports, trail rides and fishing, KPRC reported.

Kennedy said the meetup happened in front of the boys’ grandmother’s home. The teens were staying there for the weekend and had gone out to look at the cars when they were hit, according to the outlet.

She said she wants justice for her boys.

“Just keep my family in (your) prayer(s),” Kennedy told KHOU. “Justice has to be served.”

Mock is charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault, KHOU reported. Now that three deaths are tied to the crash, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office expects the charges to be upgraded, according to the outlet.