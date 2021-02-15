Workers find body covered in snow outside tire shop’s front door, Michigan cops say

Police say a body was found covered in snow outside the entrance to Belle Tire in Troy. Screengrab: Google Maps

Employees arriving to work at a Michigan tire store early Monday made a horrible discovery just outside the front entrance.

Police responded to Belle Tire shop in Troy around 7 a.m. after employees found a man’s body outside the business’ front door, officials said in a news release.

Police don’t know how long the man — described as being in his late 30s — had been outside, but his body was covered in snow, according to officials.

The temperature in Troy was 11 degrees Monday morning, per the Weather Channel.

The man’s cause of death is under investigation.

Officials said the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy.

Police have not released the man’s name. They are working to notify his family.

Troy is just north of Detroit.