Video games and slushies: Here’s your chance to stay at Texas 7-Eleven through Airbnb

An Irving, Texas based 7-Eleven has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a gamer’s paradise for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a chance to get a private stay in 7-Eleven’s newest luxury evolution store before it debuts to the public.

Added bonus? Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be playing the role of virtual host.

“Why sleep when you can PLAY ALL NIGHT?!?” the Airbnb description reads. “Hey, Dallas County gamers – this one’s for you! Get ready for the ultimate one-night game-cation featuring a Playstation 5 console and all the Slurpee® drinks you can drink. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gamers to have all-night access to the hottest console of the year in the coolest 7-Eleven store around.”

Guests will also have a one-hour Twitch and streaming session with FaZe Temperrr, founder of the gaming organization FaZe Clan.

Starting on Feb. 1, those interested in the exclusive experience can head over to Airbnb’s website and book one of the two stays (Feb. 26 and Feb. 28) offered at the store. The cost: $11 for the entire night.

“Everyone knows that the PlayStation 5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt, according to Convenience Store News. “The ultimate gamers’ console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7‑Eleven Evolution Store — our ultimate retail environment. We can’t wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7‑Eleven.”

Guests will also get “swag bags” and a car service will be provided for them free of charge once the reservation is confirmed.

The store is also taking extra measures when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.

“Sanitation measures include a team of certified biohazard professionals disinfecting the location prior to guest arrival, along with health screenings for guests, personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer stations,” the listing reads. “House rules include mandatory masks when not eating or drinking and social distancing.”