Here’s why party size bags of Ruffles potato chips have been recalled in six states

A packaging snafu that could have serious consequences for food allergy sufferers caused “Party Size” bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips to be recalled in six states Friday.

Manufacturer Frito-Lay said in its FDA-posted recall alert that 50 13.5-ounce bags of what should’ve been Original Flavor were filled with potato chips of a flavor that has milk. As Original Flavor doesn’t have milk, that makes milk an undeclared allergen in those 50 bags and any other bags in that run with the same oops.

That’s annoying, at most, if you don’t have a milk allergy or won’t be serving the chips to someone with a milk allergy.

On the other hand, as the notice states, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.”

Recalled bags carry a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of 23 MAR 2021 and a manufacturing code of 22533501473 03:00 through 03:13 and a standard retail price of $5.29. Consumers can return the bags to the store for a full refund or toss them out.

While Frito-Lay says the recalled bags went to retail stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Arkansas, it also claims only 50 bags are involved.

Consumers with questions about that or anything else about this recall can call Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time.