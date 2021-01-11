‘Potential mold contamination’ gets a brand of blueberry yogurt recalled nationwide

Lavva brand foods advertise themselves as “vegan and dairy free,” but one lot of the company’s Blueberry Plant-Based Yogurt might not be mold free. It’s been recalled.

Parent company EVR Foods said in an FDA-posted recall notice that while lot No. 022121 of the yogurt “cleared strict quality assurance protocols, recent testing indicates a potential mold contamination.”

The yogurt comes in 5.3-ounce containers with the aforementioned lot number on the bottom, which corresponds with the 02/21/21 expiration date. Those with this yogurt can return it to the store for a full refund, or just trash it.

Those with questions about this recall can email hello@lovvelavva.com or call 833-885-2882, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.