Chick-fil-A offering free fudge brownies starting Monday. Here’s how to get one

Chick-fil-A is offering free fudge brownies to reward members in January.
Chick-fil-A is kicking off 2021 with a sweet “thank you” to customers.

Starting Monday, the restaurant chain is offering free fudge brownies to Chick-fil-A One rewards members.

“Whether it’s a smile behind a cow print mask or a surprise treat, we’re always looking for ways to show our guests how much we appreciate them,” Kevin Purcer, Chick-fil-A senior director of customer digital experience, said in a news release. “We’re excited to add a little sweetness to our guest’s day.”

Chick-fil-A is adding a brownie and two coffee beverages to its menu, the company said. Chick-fil-A

The offer was automatically loaded into Chick-fil-A One accounts and shows in the Chick-fil-A app under My Rewards in the Rewards tab.

To snag a free fudge brownie, rewards members can click “redeem reward,” then choose to either scan their Chick-fil-A app in-store or place an order on the app to pick up in the drive-thru, via curbside delivery or in-store.

The offer is available until Jan. 23 at participating locations and is limited to one per rewards account.

The fudge brownie is Chick-fil-A’s newest permanent addition to its dessert menu. The baked good is individually wrapped and features “fudgy chunks.” It landed at stores in September after being tested in a few markets in 2019.

You can find your nearest Chick-fil-A here.

