‘Culturally insensitive.’ Texas company slammed after redesigning mahjong tiles

A Dallas-based company has apologized after an attempt to “refresh” the game of mahjong by redesigning traditional Chinese tiles to feature images including a whoopie cushion, bubbles and bars of soap.

Mahjong originiated in China and is a game much like gin rummy that uses tiles rather than cards, according to the National Mah Jongg League. There are several versions of mahjong, but most fall under two categories: American and Chinese, the League said.

Enter: The Mahjong Line, which launched in November 2020.

The company, which sells mahjong tiles, was created because Kate LaGere, one of its founders, thought mahjong’s “traditional tiles … did not reflect the fun that was had when playing with her friends,” and that “nothing came close to mirroring her style and personality,” the company wrote on its website, The Cut reported. The site now appears to have been removed.

LeGere and two other women, Annie O’Grady and Bianca Watson, hatched a plan for a “respectful refresh” of the game including bright colors and redesigned tiles, according to the outlet. None of the three women are of Chinese descent.

The Mahjong Line listed five sets of tiles for sale redesigned with “western images and Arabic numerals,” CBS reported. All were priced at $300 or more.

The tiles were released in five colorways that fell into three themes: botanical, cheeky and minimal, Paper City reported in November.

Images of the tiles posted to The Mahjong Line’s Instagram page show pastel tiles bearing cityscapes and cacti and designs that read “bam bam bam,” among others.

“Part of the fun is having a set that’s cool and reflective of you,” LeGere told Paper City at the time of the launch.

Images of the tiles and branding spread on social media, coming to a head Monday as several commenters expressed concern over the redesign.

“My problem isn’t with white people playing mahjong. If you think it’s cool, play on!” one commenter wrote. “But what makes this CULTURALLY insensitive is that they felt the need to ‘refresh’ aka whitewash the game in order to make it ‘worthy’ of playing.”

“My culture is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. It is a product of thousands of years of tradition and history. My culture not some cheap coloring book that can be filled-in and be ‘made pretty’ by the standards of privileged teenyboppers,” wrote another.

The Mahjong Line posted an apology to Instagram Monday, explaining that the company intended to inspire a new generation of players.

“While our intent is to inspire and engage with a new generation of American mahjong players, we recognize our failure to pay proper homage to the game’s Chinese heritage,” the statement read. “Using words like ‘refresh’ were hurtful to many and we are deeply sorry.”

Annelise Heinz, a mahjong historian and assistant professor of history at the University of Oregon, told NBC News that tiles can vary across the world, but typically bear some resemblence to the traditional Chinese suits including circles or dots, bamboo and Chinese characters.

“There is a lack of genuine and actual engagement with Chinese people who are connected to this culture and history,” she told the outlet. “What we’re seeing here is a real ignorance of this history that remains ignored in American education.”

She pointed out that white entrepreneurs in America have a history of seeking personal gain off “things that they see as culturally valuable,” but cautioned against drawing strong lines about mahjong and its tiles, explaining that tiles and gameplay have evolved over time, NBC reported. For instance, in the early 1900s, Chinese carvers made tiles featuring political messages and scenes from Chinese operas, she said.

“I don’t think there’s any question that there is ignorance and erasure of Chinese American history here,” she told NBC. “The history of mahjong is global — it is a dynamic story of play and exchange as much of a story of appropriation and erasure.”