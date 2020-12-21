8-year-old dies after being shot in the chest with a BB gun, North Carolina cops say

An 8-year-old child died Sunday after being accidentally shot by “a BB or pellet gun,” according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An 8-year-old child died Sunday after being accidentally “shot by a BB gun” while playing with another child, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The child’s identity has not been released.

It happened Sunday in the Stony Point community, about 55 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Upon arrival officers discovered that an 8-year-old child was struck in the chest with a single shot from a BB or pellet gun,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The child was was evaluated at Iredell (Memorial Hospital) and was transferred to Brenner’s Children’s hospital in Winston Salem. During transport the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to Davey Medical Center. The child died from his injuries at Davey medical center,” the release said.

Investigators say their initial findings “the accidental shooting occurred when two juveniles age 8 and age 7 were shooting a BB gun and a pellet rifle at targets near the family home,” a release said. “The investigation is continuing.”

A BB gun “uses compressed air or other gases, springs, or electricity to fire ... ball bearings (BB’s), which are small, round metal balls,” according to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Pellet guns similarly “fire small pellets, usually made of lead, which vary in shape,” the hospital reports.

The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates “13,486 children each year are treated in an emergency department for injuries from a nonpowder firearm, including BB, pellet, paintball and airsoft guns.” Nearly half the injured children (47%) were ages 6-12, the academy reported.

“At close range, projectiles from many BB and pellet guns, especially those with velocities greater than 350 fps, can cause tissue damage similar to that inflicted by powder-charged bullets (from) conventional firearms,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

