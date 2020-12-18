Newly renovated spa featuring soaking pools to be ‘largest’ in state, Texas hotel says

The Trellis Spa Reopens February 2021 The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Following the tribulations of 2020, a little relaxation is likely high on the list for many headed into the new year.

And the reopening of Texas’ soon-to-be largest spa will offer you a chance to do just that.

The Houstonian’s Trellis Spa is set to reveal its new, larger, 26,500-square-foot prismatic utopia in February 2021 — with additional COVID-19 safety protocols available “upon request.”

New features include the 6,500-square-foot soaking pools and garden.

“Conceptualized by the award-winning design firm, Blu Spas Inc., the social space was inspired by bathing cultures found around the world – time honored therapies in a circuit format which are simple to follow and results in science backed health benefits including increased circulation, cardiovascular strength, stress relief, and a boosted immunity,” a news release said.

“Guests can purchase day access to the Soaking Pools only and the experience will also be included with a minimum purchase of services.”

Another unique feature of the soaking pools and garden is an individual handmade butterfly collection part of a floating art installation commissioned by artist Casey Parlette.

A new makeup studio and “foliage facing pedicure bar brings the outdoors in – connecting to nature and the trees that this urban oasis is so well-known for.” There’s also an expanded tranquility room with a redesigned reflection pool.

“Guests and members will sense a ritualistic experience entering the Reflection Pool — with its arched ceiling and the beautiful custom branch chandelier sparkling with crystals. The ambiance definitely sets the mood and gives this area its unique look of tranquility,” interior designer Kay Lang said in the release. “Natural tones, stone textural elements, accent wood and glass reflect back to nature. The idea for the chandelier came from the concept of the iconic oak trees that surround the Houstonian property.”

The Houstonian Hotel was recently named one of the best spas in Texas to visit by Trips to Discover.

“Found on 18 acres, this luxury spa resort in H-Town is perfect for fitness lovers and spa enthusiasts alike,” the article said.