Rare albino deer left to rot after hunters shoot it from vehicle, Maryland agency says

Officials in Maryland have charged three men with illegally hunting multiple deer, including an antlerless albino deer, from a vehicle, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release on Friday.

Jeremy Hoalcraft, 18, of Oakland, David Georg, 29, of Swanton and Jordan Dawson, 22, of Deer Park have been formally charged after an “extensive investigation” into reports that they illegally hunted deer after receiving information from residents,according to the release.

“Each suspect admitted to being involved in illegally hunting and killing the deer, according to police,” the release said. “The suspects told officers that they drove to the Blakeslee area to look for deer. While in the area, they observed the albino deer and other antlerless deer in a nearby private field. Hoalcraft then used a rifle to shoot the albino deer from the rear seat of the vehicle. The albino deer reportedly ran a few feet before it fell and died. The firearm was then passed to Dawson, who fired at another deer.”

According to the release, the suspects fled the area, leaving the deer bodies to waste.

It is illegal in Maryland to hunt anterless deer during closed season and to hunt from a vehicle, which Dawson and Halcraft were charged with among other charges. Georg is charged with aid-and-abet hunting during closed season, aid-and-abet hunting from vehicle and hunting without permission.

All three face fines ranging from $4,500 to $10,500.