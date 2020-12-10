Most Americans don’t want Trump to run again as he floats 2024 possibility, polls finds

President Donald Trump is considering running again in 2024, but most Americans don’t want him to, according to a new poll.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found 60% of respondents don’t want Trump to run for president in 2024. Another 32% said they do want him to run, and 8% said they are unsure.

The poll of 1,065 American adults was conducted Dec. 1-6 and was released Wednesday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden — who The Associated Press and other major news outlets projected the winner of the election on Nov. 7 — and has continued to push baseless claims that the election was fraudulent.

Biden has 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 and will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Sources familiar with Trump’s plans told NBC News he’s considering skipping Biden’s inauguration and announcing a 2024 presidential bid at the same time as the ceremony.

There is a large political divide in the poll released this week.

Among Republicans, 67% said they want Trump to run again in 2024. Only 8% of Democrats said the same.

If Trump were to run again, it would likely stifle the chances of other Republican presidential hopefuls.

Multiple Republicans have been floated as possible contenders for the party’s 2024 nomination, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Vice President Mike Pence and Sens. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton, The Hill reports.

“Trump will definitely be the dominant force in the party if he either runs or hints at running,” Ari Fleischer, press secretary for former President George W. Bush, told Politico. “But politics never stands still.”

The poll also asked respondents whether they think the results of the 2020 election are “accurate.” Sixty-one percent of those surveyed said yes, while 34% said no.

Among Democrats, 95% said they think the results are accurate, compared to 24% of Republicans.

There has been no evidence of widespread election fraud in the presidential race. But Trump and his allies have continued pushing baseless claims while attempting to challenge the outcome of the election in multiple battleground states with lawsuits that have largely been unsuccessful.

The poll found 65% of respondents think Trump should “formally concede” to Biden. Among Democrats, 93% think he should, compared to 31% of Republicans.