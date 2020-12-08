Video: Red Sox icon Manny Ramirez greets Boston fan — and gets the cold shoulder

Manny Ramirez Screen grab from Rachel Balkovec's TikTok video

If you’re a Boston Red Sox fan, you know all about Manny Ramirez. Even if you’re a casual baseball fan, you know his name. At least you should since he led the American League in home runs (43) and slugging percentage (.613) in 2004 and helped lead Boston to its first World Series title since 1918 to finally end the Curse of the Bambino.

Ramirez is a Red Sox legend.

But apparently, not every Boston fan knows that.

This guy was wearing a Red Sox hat and didn’t even give Manny Ramirez the time of day... pic.twitter.com/Lr0yU27qSo — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) December 7, 2020

In a viral TikTok video posted by Rachel Balkovec, a hitting coach for the New York Yankees who also works for the Sydney Blue Sox in Australia during the offseason, a man wearing a Red Sox hat had no idea he was talking to a 12-time MLB All-Star who won two World Series championships during his time in Boston.

The video shows Ramirez, who signed a one-year deal with the Blue Sox in August, talking to the “fan” and getting the cold shoulder.

“Excuse me, nice hat! Can I ask you a question?” Ramirez asked the man. “Who’s your favorite player?”

“Are you serious?!” the man responded. “It’s my girlfriend. Why?”

Well, if the clueless Red Sox hat wearing-fan didn’t know who was talking to that night, he does now after Balkovec’s video went viral.

