Former NFL player puts picturesque California cherry farm on the market. Take a look

A former San Francisco 49ers center has put his picturesque five-bedroom, five-bathroom Brentwood, California, farm on the market for $4.98 million, Realtor.com said.

Jeremy Newberry, who was picked by the 49ers in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft, and his wife Sabrina purchased the Bay Area home, which has a striking 40-acre cherry orchard, and planted even more trees on the property.

After planting 23 acres of new cherry trees last year, vandals destroyed 2,000 of the trees, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“It would take two grown men, literally, and probably six or seven hours, to tear up those trees,” Newberry said to the Chronicle. “Just the sheer amount of time it takes to do this. It was a heartbreak.”

They ended up replanting the trees and are now moving out of the state, said listing agent Deneen Vornhagen with Delta Ranches & Homes. She also believes the new trees planted on the property will help financially.

“Cherry farming in Brentwood is very lucrative, and Jeremy has so many new trees planted that there is the possibility of more than doubling the current production,” said Vornhagen to Realtor. “It is a great financial opportunity.”

Beyond the scenic branches of the new and older trees, the 4,300-square-foot main house has an open, single-level layout with a kitchen complete with “quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances, including a Viking stove,” Realtor says.

The primary wing of the house has an en suite bathroom with heated floors, huge bathtub, dual walk-in closets and a fireplace.

After playing for the 49ers, Newberry also played for the Oakland Raiders, the San Diego Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons before retiring in 2009.

