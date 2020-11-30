Rare Pokemon card could fetch more than $250,000 at auction. Take a peek

Rare Pokémon card could fetch a small fortune at auction. Photo courtesy of Goldin Auctions

Even after 25 years, the Pokemon craze has yet to simmer down, and by the sound of it, someone may drop half a million for a particular, rare holographic card, one auction house says.

Goldin Auctions has placed a 1999 first edition Charizard card on the block in their current 2020 Holiday Auction. While the opening bid started at $50,000, the current bid stands at over $180,000 and the auction house is expecting it to set the all-time record for most expensive Pokemon card ever sold, a news release said.

“Goldin Auctions is pleased to participate in the continued growth of value and activity in the sale of this highly coveted Pokemon #4 Charizard card,” said Goldin Auctions CEO Ken Goldin. “Having been given the highest possible grades by two highly respected 3rd party authenticators like SGC and MBA, we believe this will be the most valuable Pokémon card ever sold.”

Charizard, a portmanteau of the words “charcoal” and “lizard,” first appeared in the video games “Pokemon Red” and “Pokemon Blue” and their sequels along with the anime series. GamesRadar once described the character “hands-down one of the coolest Pokémon out there,” according to Kiddle encyclopedia, so it makes sense that a diehard fan could hand over a small fortune to get their hands on the card.

YouTube personality Logan Paul recently bought a Charizard card that was also graded 10 for $150,000, breathing new life into the already popular franchise for Gen Z.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.